iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.2% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $11,869,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,627,000 after purchasing an additional 910,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 151,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.