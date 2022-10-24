iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,555,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,254,000 after acquiring an additional 416,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.