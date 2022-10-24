iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 303.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $91,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 96,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 49,295 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEMV stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $51.35. 2,325,556 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47.

