iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

