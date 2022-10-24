iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVD stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$16.55 and a twelve month high of C$19.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.24.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.