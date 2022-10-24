iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $40,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.92. 305,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,369,924. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $116.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

