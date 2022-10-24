IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 432 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on S&P Global to $386.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.93.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $295.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

