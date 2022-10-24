IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 254 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in WEX were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 111.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

NYSE:WEX opened at $142.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.89.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

