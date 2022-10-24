IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 16.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $308.69 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.