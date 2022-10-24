IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAUR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Laureate Education by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 81.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

LAUR stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Laureate Education’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.21%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

