IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 943 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

PWSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

PWSC opened at $17.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 18,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $317,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

