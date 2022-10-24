IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $384,000 Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Graham were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 246.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Graham in the second quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graham Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $556.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $594.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.99. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $525.58 and a 52-week high of $675.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.67.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 1.98%.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

See Also

