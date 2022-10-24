IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.33% of Mitek Systems worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $123,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MITK. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.54 million, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

