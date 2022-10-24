IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 383,145 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after acquiring an additional 125,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of BR stock opened at $140.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

