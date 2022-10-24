IoT Chain (ITC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,658.00

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. IoT Chain has a market cap of $22,503.35 and approximately $7,658.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 40% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,479.59 or 0.28422096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011101 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain launched on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @iot_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is https://reddit.com/r/iotchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem.IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

