Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,276 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 905% compared to the average daily volume of 326 put options.
Shares of PCVX traded up $13.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 316,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,435. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
