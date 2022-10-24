Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,276 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 905% compared to the average daily volume of 326 put options.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 65.5 %

Shares of PCVX traded up $13.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 316,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,435. Vaxcyte has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $72,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $232,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $72,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,548 shares of company stock worth $2,502,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

