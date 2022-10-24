Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for 1.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPMO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3,940.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 546.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.84. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,990. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $65.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82.

