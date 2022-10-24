Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.7% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $275.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,049,305. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

