Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Asset Management Inc.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,949 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 8.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.08. 143,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,798. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

