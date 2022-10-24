Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $27,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 203,911 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.