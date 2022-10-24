Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $34.24

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.24, but opened at $31.06. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 2,242 shares changing hands.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 243,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 611.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

