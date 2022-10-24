InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Shares Gap Up to $22.36

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $22.95. InvenTrust Properties shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Further Reading

