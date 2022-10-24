InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Shares Gap Up to $22.36

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.36, but opened at $22.95. InvenTrust Properties shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.24%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
