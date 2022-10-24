International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.0 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

