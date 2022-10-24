InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,520 ($66.70) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 6,500 ($78.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($73.71) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($73.71) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,700 ($68.87).

LON IHG traded up GBX 79 ($0.95) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 4,546 ($54.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,637.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,733.57. The stock has a market cap of £8.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,196.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

