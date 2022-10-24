IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Acquires 65 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($181.43).
Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Jonathan Gunby bought 58 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($182.21).
Shares of IntegraFin stock traded up GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 231.78 ($2.80). 191,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 244.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of £767.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,443.75. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.38).
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.
