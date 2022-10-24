IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Jonathan Gunby Acquires 65 Shares

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Gunby acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($181.43).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Jonathan Gunby bought 58 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($182.21).

IntegraFin Price Performance

Shares of IntegraFin stock traded up GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 231.78 ($2.80). 191,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 244.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of £767.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,443.75. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.38).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IntegraFin

Several research firms have issued reports on IHP. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

(Get Rating)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.