Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 121,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIIN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.17 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Institutional Trading of Insteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,914,000 after buying an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Stories

