Insider Selling: nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline Chow sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$6.89 ($4.82), for a total transaction of A$172,250.00 ($120,454.55).

NIB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NIB Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About NIB

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

