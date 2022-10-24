Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,325,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,367,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,655,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,610,000.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $129.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 188.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.