Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,325,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,367,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,655,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $1,296,800.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $1,740,900.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,610,000.00.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $129.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 188.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.