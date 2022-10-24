Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $551.00 million, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 236,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

