Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases 16,029 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 16,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $124,865.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 782,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,260.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $180,500.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 16,161 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $112,318.95.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 13,839 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, with a total value of $132,439.23.

On Monday, August 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $102,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00.

VOXX International Trading Up 5.3 %

VOXX stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

VOXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

