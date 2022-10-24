Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,983.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,892,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,482,810.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $199,287.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner bought 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $199,785.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jay Farner bought 29,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $199,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Jay Farner bought 30,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $201,971.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Jay Farner bought 30,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $199,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,296.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jay Farner acquired 30,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner acquired 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

