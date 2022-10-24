Insider Buying: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Acquires $188,552.00 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 48,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $188,552.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,194,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,460 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $103,458.60.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 125,726 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $489,074.14.

On Monday, October 17th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 145,672 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $489,457.92.

IMARA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMRA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.49. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Institutional Trading of IMARA

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,007 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMARA during the second quarter worth $96,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in IMARA by 252.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 734,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IMARA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IMARA by 273.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the period. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

