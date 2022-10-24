Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.93.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.19 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.76%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

