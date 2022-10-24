Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Critical Contrast

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $29.23 million 5.71 -$62.48 million N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 99.14 -$28.67 million ($1.57) -1.03

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innate Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -338.27% -129.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innate Pharma and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 517.28%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Innate Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Innate Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B antibody drug conjugate; Anti-Siglec-9, an antibody program; IPH65, a tetraspecific proprietary antibody; IPH25, a checkpoint inhibitor; and IPH62 and IPH64 programs. Innate Pharma S.A. has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Case Western Reserve University for the development of TRC102; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

