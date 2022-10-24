Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Director Jon Faiz Kayyem Sells 9,500 Shares

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $286,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,252,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,006,894.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
INBX traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 471,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,575.91% and a negative return on equity of 430.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the first quarter worth $223,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
