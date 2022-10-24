Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,105 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 56,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 51.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile



Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

