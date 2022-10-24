Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $121.00

Shares of Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 176688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Industrials REIT from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Industrials REIT Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.93 million and a P/E ratio of 326.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Industrials REIT

About Industrials REIT

In other Industrials REIT news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

