Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $121.00

Shares of Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLIGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 176688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Industrials REIT from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.93 million and a P/E ratio of 326.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.69.

In other Industrials REIT news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

