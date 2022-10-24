Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $121.00

Shares of Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 176688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.49).
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Industrials REIT from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.93 million and a P/E ratio of 326.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.69.
Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.
