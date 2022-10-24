Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) versus Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -34.22% -31.98% Protalix BioTherapeutics -40.68% N/A -25.84%

Volatility and Risk

Immunovant has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 2 3 0 2.60 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Immunovant and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Immunovant presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$156.73 million ($1.47) -7.04 Protalix BioTherapeutics $38.35 million 1.33 -$27.58 million ($0.39) -2.64

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Immunovant on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in the last stage of clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.