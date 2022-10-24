Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,960 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $6,417,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $193.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

