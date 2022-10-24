Ibex Investors LLC Makes New $541,000 Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Rivian Automotive accounts for 0.3% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN traded down 1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,648,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of 32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.