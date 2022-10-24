Ibex Investors LLC Buys Shares of 73,600 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000. Wix.com makes up 3.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Wix.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,531,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,369,000 after purchasing an additional 517,884 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Wix.com by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,373,000 after acquiring an additional 519,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,034,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,017,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,589,000 after acquiring an additional 80,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Wix.com by 314.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,817,000 after acquiring an additional 943,121 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.03. 13,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,636. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

