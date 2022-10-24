IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 263 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

