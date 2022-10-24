IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 210 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.42. 8,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,355. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.22.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

