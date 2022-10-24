IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after buying an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.14. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

