IAG Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 278.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,082 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PULS. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PULS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.03. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,798. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $49.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08.

