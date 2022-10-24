HUNT Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $69.42 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. HUNT has a market cap of $69.42 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001815 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.09 or 0.28005124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

