Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Raises Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Hubbell has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $10.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.21. The stock had a trading volume of 779,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,760. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.23. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $238.94.

Insider Activity

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $234,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 127.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

