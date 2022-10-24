H&T Group’s (HAT) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

HAT opened at GBX 444 ($5.36) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 456.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 396.96. The firm has a market cap of £177.00 million and a PE ratio of 2,336.84. H&T Group has a twelve month low of GBX 257 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 479 ($5.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 6.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

