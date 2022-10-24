Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $80,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 34,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 588,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,819,000 after acquiring an additional 46,121 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 14,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.54.

Shares of HON stock opened at $183.97 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average is $185.82. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.