HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 120,713 shares.The stock last traded at $16.96 and had previously closed at $15.97.

HilleVax Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.16). Equities research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

About HilleVax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

